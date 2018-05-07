Expect to hear work colleagues complaining about sunburn tomorrow as the UK has sizzled over the last three days - with weather forecasters confirming the country has recorded the hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend on record. With just about every square inch park and beach in the country covered with sun worshippers, the Met Office revealed temperatures in Northolt, west London, reached 28.7C (83.6F) - the highest the since records began. The previous record was set in 1995 when temperatures peaked on the Saturday at 28.6C (83.4F).

☀️☀️☀️JUST IN ☀️☀️☀️ @RAFNortholt has reached 28.7 °C making it the hottest early May #BankHolidayWeekend on record 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/Bg4qbi58tU — Met Office (@metoffice) May 7, 2018

And the record-breaking doesn’t end there, with the soaring temperatures also making it the hottest Bank Holiday Monday since people starting writing this stuff down. The early May Bank Holiday was introduced in 1978 and the temperature over the long weekend has never topped the 28C (82.4F) mark until today. More important than that is the that dear old Blighty is boasting conditions more reminiscent of foreign climes - with the UK basking in temperatures hotter than Madrid, Athens and Miami.

PA Wire/PA Images Grainne Gallanagh and Ruth Chalke sunbathing in Hyde Park.

PA Wire/PA Images People look at cherry trees in blossom as they enjoy the warm and sunny weather in Greenwich Park, south London.

PA Wire/PA Images Sunbathers Ruan Opperman and Harriet Curry in Regent's Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images Philip Tokarcyk, aged two, enjoys the sunshine on the Stray in Harrogate.

The South East and central southern England are experiencing the most heat, with the majority of the UK seeing temperatures between 23C (73.4F) and 27C (80.6F). The maximum average temperatures for May are 13C (55.4F) in the North and 16C (42.8F) in the South. This weekend’s hot conditions have been created by a mix of low pressure, light winds and consistent sunshine. But not everyone is basking under blue skies – it is cloudier across Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said. And low cloud, mist and sea fog is affecting the northern coast of Devon and Cornwall. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly from Tuesday as the warm jet stream moves diagonally south east across the UK and is replaced by cooler air.

PA Wire/PA Images People enjoying the hot weather on Brighton beach.