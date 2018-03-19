The House of Commons’s most senior body has approved an independent investigation into claims that MPs bullied Parliamentary staff.

The new inquiry, agreed by the House of Commons Commission, follows allegations on BBC’s Newsnight that senior figures including Speaker John Bercow had mistreated officials known as ‘clerks’.

Speaker Bercow, who normally chairs the Commission, decided to step aside from the meeting on Monday night, given the claims against him.

The inquiry’s independent head has yet to be chosen, although the Commons insisted that their remit will be decided by ‘non-executive’ Commission members rather than MPs themselves.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who first suggested the ‘short’ inquiry, was joined by Lib Dem Tom Brake, Tory Sir Paul Beresford and Labour’s Valerie Vaz and Dame Rosie Winterton and the SNP’s Stewart Hosie for the meeting.

Clerk of the House David Natzler and its Director General Iain Ailles were also present. Non-executive members Dame Janet Gaymer and Jane McCall will now determine the probe’s remit.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons Commission said: “At its regular meeting on Monday 19 March, the House of Commons Commission considered a proposal from the Leader of the House to hold an independent inquiry into the bullying and harassment of House staff.

“As previously announced, the Speaker did not join the meeting until after this discussion had taken place.