Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct Buys House of Fraser For £90m

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has struck a deal to buy House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million.

The announcement was made on Friday after House of Fraser fell into administration, endangering the jobs of 17,000 staff.

The department store chain said earlier on Friday that discussions between interested investors and its main creditors had not concluded in a “solvent solution”, and that it had no choice but to appoint administrators.

But in a stock market announcement, Sports Direct said it has acquired all of the UK stores of House of Fraser, the brand and all of the stock in the business.

Prior to its collapse, Mike Ashley had held an 11% stake in the department store chain.

Staff are being informed that they will be transferred over from House of Fraser to Sports Direct.

More than 6,000 roles had already been earmarked to be lost at House of Fraser, with the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.

Sky News reported that Ashley, and the retail turnaround fund Alteri Investors, submitted “best and final” offers to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which is advising House of Fraser’s lenders and bondholders, on Thursday.

House of Fraser assured that its offices and stores will continue trading as normal while they look to reach a deal.

“All stores will be open for business as usual today,” it said in an announcement to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Chief executive Alex Williamson said: “We are hopeful that the current negotiations will shortly be concluded.

“An acquisition of the 169-year-old retail business will see House of Fraser regain stability, certainty and financial strength.”