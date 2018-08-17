Bloomberg via Getty Images House of Fraser has cancelled all orders placed online

House of Fraser has apologised to customers after cancelling all orders placed online due to “significant delays” with deliveries.

The beleaguered retailer said it had wiped all orders that had not already been sent to customers and would be issuing refunds.

The move comes after the chain’s website was taken offline amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since the company was bought by Sports Direct last Friday.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving employees at a key warehouse.

House of Fraser said on Thursday that it had been experiencing issues.

“We have taken the decision to cancel and refund all orders that have not already been sent to customers,” the department store said on Facebook.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly, but since we cannot give our customers clear assurances of when their orders will be delivered, we believe cancellation is the best option.

“All customers affected will receive an email about the cancellation and refund in the next couple of days.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you from everyone at House of Fraser for your patience at this time.”