Here Are All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Premiere

They may have kept us waiting longer than any of us would have liked – but it’s almost time to return to Westeros.

Season two of House Of The Dragon will finall debut in the UK on Monday, around two years after the Game Of Thrones spin-off was last on our screens.

Ahead of the new episode’s arrival, the cast of House Of The Dragon put in an appearance at the show’s London premiere on Monday night, and it’s fair to say they looked rather different to their on-screen counterparts.

Some of the stand-out looks of the night came from Matt Smith, keeping it simple but suave in all-black, Bethany Antonia in her elaborate red dress and Emma D’Arcy in their striking monochromatic two-piece suit (oh, and if you get a second, try and zoom in on their teeth adornment for the evening).

Check out all the cast photos from the House Of The Dragon season two premiere in the gallery below…

House Of The Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, and centres around the Targaryen dynasty.

Season one debuted in 2022 and was met with largely positive reviews from both fans and critics – although some took issue with some of the prequel’s more graphic scenes, which wound up generating plenty of debate.

It also scooped Best Drama at the Golden Globes last year, while Emma D’Arcy received a nomination for their performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen at the same ceremony.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, as well as triumphing in a number of technical categories.