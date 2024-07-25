How Disabled People Are Left Behind By Live Music Organisers

Igor Alecsander via Getty Images

In the UK, festival season is now in full swing. With Glastonbury taking place last month and festivals such as Reading and Leeds still to come – as well as the iconic Eras Tour returning to London in August – music lovers across the country are getting their fill of live music.

However, for disabled concert goers, accessibility is still a huge concern — and many people simply can’t attend these monumental events.

Advertisement

Elaine Hughes from London is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant for luxury hospitality and events, as well as having lived experience of physical disability.

Hughes said that many festivals fail to provide adequate accessibility, leaving disabled attendees to navigate numerous physical and logistical barriers.

These restrictions can start from the moment an individual reaches a festival’s website, as there may be a lack of information or inaccessible features.

Hughes added: “I stopped going to concerts and events years ago as it’s too much hassle trying to find disabled-accessible venues, parking, seating, and, more importantly, accommodation.”

Advertisement

According to the UK Government, one in five people in the UK is disabled. Which means around 20% of the population is potentially being excluded from live events.

Of course, for many disabled people this isn’t news

Journalist and content creator Holly Fleet, 30, known online as StomaBabe has ulcerative colitis and shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she was “treated with contempt” whenever she returned to her spot in the crowd at Taylor Swift’s London show.

Despite explaining her medical condition, she was “continuously shoved” by a parent for refusing to remove a backpack containing her medical supplies.

So @taylorswift13 was epic but the crowd were not… I have never dealt with such nasty people before. I had to keep going the toilet and was treated with contempt whenever I went back to my spot. Despite explaining I have a medical condition. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1AFVwwyibz — Stoma Babe (@stomababe) June 23, 2024

I was wearing my sunflower lanyard to let people know I have a hidden condition and had my backpack on with stoma supplies in. One lady demanded I remove my back pack even as I explained why I was wearing it. She then proceeded to continuously shove me. This was a parent btw. 2/3 — Stoma Babe (@stomababe) June 23, 2024

Advertisement

When I used the disabled toilet I was continuously harassed by people banging on the door and shouting to hurry up. This made my anxiety go through the roof. So until @wembleystadium have a safer environment for those with medical conditions. I will not be going again. 3/3 — Stoma Babe (@stomababe) June 23, 2024

Even booking tickets is difficult

I know that from first hand experience, booking accessible tickets can be something of a minefield.

In May, I found myself sitting on the grimy floor of a venue because not only could I not buy accessible tickets online, when I reached out to the ticket vendor, they directed me to the venue for accessible seating options.

Once I spoke to the venue, they directed me back to the original sellers.

A frustrating cycle that I’m all too familiar with.

Hughes said that accessible tickets are frequently released later than standard tickets, leading to the high demand that organisers cannot meet. This disparity leaves many disabled event goers frustrated and unable to attend.

She added: “Attendance becomes further complicated by pathways that are not wheelchair accessible or have uneven surfaces. Seating can also be an issue, or loose cables can be trip hazards.”

Additionally, festivals are often known for being muddy thanks to unpredictable UK weather but for some disabled people, the lack of consideration for this weather means that they’re prevented from attending when the weather is less than ideal. This year alone, Slam Dunk, an alternative music festival, advised that those with mobility issues shouldn’t attend as the ground hadn’t been prepared for their mobility aids.

Advertisement

However, solutions are available. James Crame, the Chief Technology Officer for Start Safety – a company that specialises in supplying health and safety equipment – says that: “Ground protection mats significantly enhance safety at events by providing a high-traction, wear-resistant layer on pedestrian access areas.

“They prevent soil and grass erosion, reducing ruts, mud, and exposed roots that can trip up those with mobility issues or cause wheelchairs to tip.”

Not all disabilities are visible

There are more considerations than you may think, too. Many disabled people require clean, accessible bathrooms. For neurodivergent people, significant barriers can make festivals more difficult to participate in.

Hughes said: “Some people with hidden disabilities are even asked to bring letters of proof of their PIP/DLA award before being let into venues.

“I know some venues give out noise-cancelling headphones and have a quiet zone for neurodivergent supporters; other venues offer fast-track lanes, so you don’t have to stand in long lines.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, much of this information is not on the website, so I have to spend a lot of time ringing up/emailing to get information.”

Accessible planning advocates wisely advise that festival organisers assume that a wide spectrum of people attending their events that may have hidden or physical disabilities.

What festivals can do now

While progress has been made, there is still a long way to go for festival organisers.

Crame advises: “Ensure all products are securely installed to prevent rocking and tipping, and provide guide rails where feasible, and use contrasting colours to assist visually impaired attendees.

“These measures, along with considerations for non-visual disabilities, aim to improve overall accessibility and safety at events.”

You can find support and additional information on accessible events on charity, Attitude is Everything’s, website.