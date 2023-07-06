How Do You Fix Ringing Ears After A Concert?

Dimensions via Getty Images

There’s no better feeling than hearing your favourite artist perform live. Arguably, the best part about going to a concert or a festival is being able to hear the music you love being played out loud. Yes, the music is really loud but that’s part of the experience, right?

If you’re a frequent concert or festival, attendee, you’ll be familiar with that small ringing sound you hear when you get home. 81% of festival goers admit they often leave these events with their ears ringing, according to new research from Specsavers.

Advertisement

Apparently, most of us really love super loud music

Of those surveyed, 19% admitted they love the sheer noise of a festival, with 16% saying there is nothing better than the feeling of the bass running through their bones.

So much so, that one in 10 of those under 30 say they always stand next to the speakers at a gig or festival, to really feel the bass. But, constant exposure to loud music is not great for your hearing.

It seems that Brits are becoming more aware of this as 46% said they’re convinced that their hearing has been damaged because of the loud noise from concerts and festivals.

Simon Baker who was a successful DJ/producer developed tinnitus due to over-exposure to loud noise. Anyone who has tinnitus will hear ringing in one or both ears. “Working in the music industry as a touring DJ, music producer and sound engineer, I had been surrounded by loud music for years and never thought much of it,” Baker says.

Advertisement

During the peak of his career he didn’t consider how being constantly around loud noise would affect his hearing. “I wasn’t too aware of the impact my lifestyle could have been having on my health, and then I developed tinnitus which led to a lot of stress,” Baker says.

He continues: “My tinnitus started low level but increased over time, it really made me worry about the impact it could have on my life and career. Now, I want to encourage everyone to be aware of how to prevent tinnitus.”

How should we be protecting our hearing, then?

He encourages music lovers to wear ear protection in loud places and get your ears tested regularly. The research from Specsavers found that less than a third (32%) say they have worn or wear ear plugs or ear defenders at a festival or a concert.

92% of those surveyed also didn’t know that it can take just five minutes for hearing damage to occur at a festival, with over half (52%) also admitting they have never had a hearing test.

When thinking about what items to bring to a festival, only 19% of Brits said they would bring earplugs, and even fewer (12%) said they would prioritise taking ear defenders.

Advertisement

“Hearing loss affects people of all ages and unfortunately the longer we leave hearing issues, the worse they can become,” Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers, advises.He goes on to say that it’s “vitally important to look after your hearing, especially when at festivals, gigs, concerts or anywhere just in general where’s there’s with loud music or noise.”