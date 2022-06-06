Steve Parsons via PA Wire/PA Images Many flights are being cancelled.

A four day bank holiday weekend in the UK that aligned with school half term meant only one thing – families flocking to go away.

But with increased post-lockdown demand coupled with flight cancellations, airports around the country have been left in chaos.

The aviation industry is struggling to cope with the rise in demand for travel amid a severe staffing shortage.

What is the current situation with flights?

Thousands of holidaymakers who booked with easyJet, British Airways, Tui Airways and Wizz Air over the Jubliee week are now stuck overseas.

Some 225 departures from UK airports were cancelled between Monday and Friday last week, according to the aviation data firm Cirium.

That compares to 24 during the corresponding summer half-term week in 2021, during a time when the Covid travel traffic light system was still in place.

Travel consultancy the PC Agency estimated that at least 15,000 passengers were affected by “last-minute changes” to flights on Sunday.

So can we expect travel chaos all summer?

According to Nicky Kelvin, head of the travel site Points Guy UK, the disorderliness may continue.

He tells HuffPost UK: “There is a very high chance that chaos at airports will continue into the summer as the travel industry continues to try and cope with the massive surge in demand coupled with a shortage of staff and other issues.

“Some airlines will be scaling back the tickets on offer and many seats are already sold out, however, there is still a chance of having a summer holiday.”

So should you go ahead and book?

“The most important thing to remember, if you haven’t already booked flights, is that all bookings should be as fully flexible and refundable as possible to allow for a change in plans,” Kelvin advises travellers.

Practise caution and look carefully into booking and insurance policies, he adds.

“It’s worth researching airlines and destinations that have been less affected by the current problems. However, this may change as we move through the coming weeks. It’s unlikely that we’ll see perfect efficiency in the summer months, although with more and more staff hired, there is a good chance that by the time the school holidays roll around the industry will be better prepared.”

For those who are still planning to fly, there are some things you can do.