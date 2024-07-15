LOADING ERROR LOADING

The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump was inevitably headline news worldwide.

Images of the bloodied presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared Sunday and Monday on the covers of newspapers and magazines across the United States and beyond.

“How Could This Happen?” asked the New York Daily News.

The New York Post led with Trump’s later acknowledgment in a subsequent interview that, “I shouldn’t be here.”

“INCH FROM DEATH,” said Australia’s Herald-Sun.

France’s Le Parisien, meanwhile, asked: “Invincible Trump?”

Check out some of the other front pages here:

Today's cover: Grateful, defiant Trump recounts surviving ‘surreal’ assassination attempt at rally: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’ https://t.co/mpGueO3E7G pic.twitter.com/gz0lV7tlY8 — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2024

Trump assassination attempt:

HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN?

- Pa. dietary aide, 20, named as shooter

- Potential rally security lapses investigated

- Biden: 'Violence is never the answer'https://t.co/h4qMHbX7Qx, https://t.co/a568iRVl3p pic.twitter.com/fqr5q3CLzA — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 15, 2024

TIME's new cover: Donald Trump survives shooting with nation on edge https://t.co/eQxgKW1ezt pic.twitter.com/SwfZcm3V2z — TIME (@TIME) July 14, 2024

In Monday’s paper:



This election was already shattering norms. Then Trump was shot. https://t.co/LQf7lZejKu pic.twitter.com/TZmmMeC5Ym — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2024

Donald Trump : A History Of Violence. C'est la une de @Libe lundi. pic.twitter.com/M0RBLVuIXd — Libération (@libe) July 14, 2024

📰 La une du Parisien du 15 juillet



➡️ https://t.co/zbHISY9sw4 pic.twitter.com/IsGwGjngTh — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) July 15, 2024

Australian front pages from the Herald-Sun, The Australian and The Age. WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

The front page of The Washington Post, July 14, 2024. https://t.co/WvOHA2qKgD pic.twitter.com/kjJ77Ahg5S — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2024

FRONT PAGE 📰 Read the digital edition of Monday's paper 👉 https://t.co/CrOamTqUQt pic.twitter.com/z7U8tyl50b — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 14, 2024

Bloodied Trump narrowly survives assassin's bullet – today's front page from The Independent 📰



You can download a digital newspaper every morning with a subscription to Independent Premium



Subscribe here 👉 https://t.co/TOQFRpbrrd pic.twitter.com/tlL3aPmUks — Independent US (@IndyUSA) July 15, 2024

¡Buenos días, lectores! Iniciamos la jornada informativa con la portada de EL UNIVERSAL y sus secciones este 14 de julio https://t.co/Z1NMhjlzXI pic.twitter.com/WUUhLnph4E — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) July 14, 2024