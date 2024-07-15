PoliticsDonald Trumpus news2024 elections

How Newspapers Worldwide Covered Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

From “Don the Defiant” to “How Could This Happen?”
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump was inevitably headline news worldwide.

Images of the bloodied presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared Sunday and Monday on the covers of newspapers and magazines across the United States and beyond.

“How Could This Happen?” asked the New York Daily News.

The New York Post led with Trump’s later acknowledgment in a subsequent interview that, “I shouldn’t be here.”

“INCH FROM DEATH,” said Australia’s Herald-Sun.

France’s Le Parisien, meanwhile, asked: “Invincible Trump?”

Check out some of the other front pages here:

Australian front pages from the Herald-Sun, The Australian and The Age.
Australian front pages from the Herald-Sun, The Australian and The Age.
WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images
|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot