The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump was inevitably headline news worldwide.
Images of the bloodied presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared Sunday and Monday on the covers of newspapers and magazines across the United States and beyond.
“How Could This Happen?” asked the New York Daily News.
The New York Post led with Trump’s later acknowledgment in a subsequent interview that, “I shouldn’t be here.”
“INCH FROM DEATH,” said Australia’s Herald-Sun.
France’s Le Parisien, meanwhile, asked: “Invincible Trump?”
Check out some of the other front pages here:
