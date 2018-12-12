How Sustainable Are Ferrero Rocher, Lindor, Quality Street And Cadbury's Milk Tray?

A Quality Street tub or Ferrero Rocher box might instantly put you in a festive mood, but when it comes to how sustainable the packaging these Christmas favourites are, it’s an altogether less merry story. Consumer group Which? have ranked the treats by examining the chocolate-to-packaging weight ratio, and considering how easy it is to recycle the wrapping. Ferrero Rocher Collection is “the worst offender,” Which? says, with only 11% of its packaging able to be recycled; the ambassador might be spoiling you with their delicious chocolates, but the box they come in can’t currently can’t be sorted by UK plants.

Quality Street does better, but still comes in second worst in the recyclability stakes with 83.1% of packaging being easily recyclable. Overall, the consumer group found you could recycle over 80% of the packaging for the majority of popular chocolate boxes. The plastic tubs that contain favourites such as Celebrations, Roses, Quality Street and Heroes are generally made of a type of plastic called PET 1, explains Which? which is “easily recycled, [and] is collected by 99% of local authorities”. These tubs are also easy to reuse at home, which is even better for the planet. Quality Street also says its film wrapping is compostable. When they looked at the weight of packaging versus the weight of chocolate, Which? found that 42.4% of a box of Ferrero Rocher’s weight was packaging. Thorntons Continental Selection was found to be made up of 29.4% packaging, while that was 22.6% for Milk Tray. The Cadbury chocolates did, however, have the highest percentage of easily recyclable packaging, at 93%. Better news for those who love to wolf down a Lindt Lindor (and who doesn’t?). The Lindor Mix was 11.5% packaging, and 90.9% of that was easily recyclable.