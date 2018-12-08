It's True: There Really Aren't Enough Green Triangles And Purple Ones In A Quality Street Tin

We’ve all been there: reaching into a tin of Quality Street, Roses, Heroes or Celebrations only to be disappointed with either a Milky Way or the leftover chewy caramel hiding among the empty sweet wrappers.

You’re not alone in your disappointment. The consumer group Which? has polled chocolate fans and found that our favourite selection boxes truly don’t contain enough of your favourites, which means you can stop blaming your siblings for stealing them all now.

It has ranked the chocolate flavours in each of our favourite selection tubs according to popularity, to determine what proportion of each makes up the perfect assortment before comparing with the actual contents of the tubs.

What Which? found was that most popular flavours were under-represented, while there were more of the less-loved ones.

[Read More: Build Your Own Personalised Quality Street Tin For Christmas]