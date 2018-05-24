A recent undercover investigation into the treatment of pigs on a UK farm has raised fresh concerns about the welfare of animals.

Footage obtained by the animal rights activist group Animal Equality appears to show pigs being violently mistreated over a period of 10 days.

If you’re feeling concerned about including factory farmed meat in your diet, we asked Clare Oxborrow, senior food and farming campaigner at Friends of the Earth, for some steps you can take to reduce your intake.

Of course, a quick sharp way to eliminate factory farmed meat from your plate is to go vegetarian or vegan. But her main piece of advice is to eat less and buy better. Her other advice includes: