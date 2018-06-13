For most of us, buying secondhand means the chance to bag ourselves a bargain we couldn’t otherwise afford. But a pre-owned Hermès handbag has just sold for a whopping £162,500 in London, making it the most expensive handbag sold at auction in Europe. The 10-year-old designer bag, in Himalaya Birkin style, includes an 18-carat white gold diamond encrusted lock and is made from crocodile hide. Auctioneers at Christie’s, where the bag was sold, said it was the “undisputed most valuable bag in the world” and named the style the “most desired bag in existence”. The latest sale shows a Hermès bag really is the gift that keeps on giving. Another Himalaya Birkin secured the title of the most expensive bag in the world in 2017, when it sold for a humongous £253,700 at an auction in Hong Kong. But if you don’t have a spare house deposit (or five) lying around, can you still buy a pre-loved designer bag that’ll retain its value?

Bobby Yip / Reuters

If you’re looking to buy a secondhand handbag which you may want to sell on again in the future, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès are the “most secure” brands to invest in, according to Param Rai, from secondhand accessories seller Bagista. However, as Hermès bags can go for “crazy amounts”, it is advisable to look out for the first two. “It’s not just the brand name that matters,” Rai tells HuffPost UK. ”We tend to say people should look to invest in a classic style of those particular brands.” For Chanel, Rai recommends buying the ‘Classic Flap Bag’, which is still pricey, costing between £2,000 or £3,000 secondhand. But that is almost 50% less than some retail prices and if you decide to resell, you shouldn’t be short of buyers.

Chanel

For something slightly more affordable, Rai recommends a Louis Vuitton ‘Neverfall’, saying you can expect to pay around £600 for a good quality secondhand which is about 30-40% off the retail price.

Louis Vuitton