People Are Just Realising The Secret To Removing Wet Sand From Skin In Seconds, And It's Really Easy

The weather is looking pretty good across the UK this weekend, with temps set to reach as high as 24 degrees in some areas (for those of us not on holiday, that is).

But if you’re planning to go to the beach, chances are you’re hoping to find a way to keep your skin (and towels, and hair, and car, and food...) sand-free after your visit.

The battle of the grains often feels like an unwinnable one. Thankfully, though, TikToker and mum @momlife2596 recently shared a way to remove every last crystal from your child’s skin (or your own) ― yup, even the soggy, hard-to-budge stuff that gets stuck between toes.

How’s it done?

The TikToker sprinkled a generous amount of baby powder onto her sand-covered child’s feet before wiping it off.

The sand came off with it ― “Baby powder takes wet sand off the skin so easily,” the caption in her video read.

Calling it a “hack,” she added underneath the clip that it “works like magic” ― “I do not go to the beach without it,” she wrote, sharing in the comments that you can simply wipe off the powder with a towel afterwards.

Pros agree with the TikToker.

In a Philidelphia Inquirer article, Joseph Greco, a principal scientist with Johnson & Johnson, said that cornstarch in the product is really helpful for quickly drying out and removing the gritty stuff.

That’s because while sand and cornstarch are hydrophilic ― meaning they attract and absorb water easily ― cornstarch is more hydrophilic than sand.

“It’s almost like a replacement,” Greco told the publication.

“So, you’ve found something that’s even more water-loving than sand to ... absorb the moisture, and it’s allowing the sand to dry and kind of fall off your skin.”

People were pretty pleased to learn the hack

Unsurprisingly, commenters were pretty impressed by @momlife2596′s trick.

“I grew up at the beach. This is what we always did growing up. Now I have baby powder in my beach bag,” a top comment reads.

Another said it “makes mum life so easy at the beach.”

Other TikTok users called the move “genius” and “a game-changer.”

As someone who absolutely despises the grainy feeling of sand on my skin, I’m inclined to agree with them...