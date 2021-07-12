How To Handle Disappointment: Be Kind To Yourself And The Players

While it’s normal to feel sad after a sports loss, if your disappointment feels unmanageable and impacts you severely for more than a few hours, it could be a sign of something else going on, says Helen Llewellyn, director at Infinity Wellbeing. In this instance, you should talk to a therapist of counsellor.

But most of us will find our spirits lifted by avoiding negativity and focussing on the positives. Instead of reading negative reactions or getting sucked into divisive match analysis on social media, try to consume positive content about how far the England team came, and how their achievements united the country after a tough 18 months. And remember, any lessons learned at the Euros will only make the team stronger during next year’s World Cup.

“As we have all come to appreciate in the past 18 months, we have to take the positives away from every situation, regardless how challenging,” says Andy Chambers, founder of Born Human mental health consultancy.

“We have the choice to acknowledge and build on our achievements and focus on the incredible feeling it is to overcome tough milestones in life.

“Our football team have set a great example of how great things can be achieved with the right attitude and commitment. ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ is too much of a delicate analogy, but you get my point.”