This Is How You Should Dispose Of Banned Cosmetic Products Containing Microbeads

You can no longer buy facial scrubs, soaps, shower gels and toothpastes containing microbeads, as the government’s ban on the sale of such “rinse-off” products has come into force.

But you may still have such products at home, lurking in your cupboard or by your bath. If you want to get rid of them, don’t wash them down the drain as by doing so you would be “contributing to the same problem this legislation is trying to correct”, Julian Kirby, plastics campaigner at Friends of the Earth tells HuffPost UK.

“Even though our water treatment system can filter some of the microbeads, a small percentage gets through, which adds up year on year.”