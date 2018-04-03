It’s time to move on from “dabbing”, as a new dance craze has captured kids’ attention: the Floss.
The dance - which involves fast arm swinging either side of your hips - gained popularity in the playgrounds after a guy dubbed ‘The Backpack Kid’ did the move on American TV show ‘Saturday Night’ Live and it featured in Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ video.
In an attempt to get “down with the kids”, one teacher at a school in Greater Manchester decided to get his pupils to teach him to do it and posted the results to his Facebook page - Mr Hunt - Primary School Teaching Ideas From The Front Line.
“So this boom floss dance is the new craze sweeping the schools at the moment,” Mr Hunt, from Tottington Primary School, wrote on Facebook. “I thought I’d better get myself up to speed. At any point throughout the day if the kids are stood up, this [the dance] will happen. I decided if you can’t beat them, join them.”
He shared a one-minute video showing the children in his class teaching him the moves. Once he’d mastered the move, he got eight of the kids from his class to star in a finale performance, where he donned shades and managed to successfully do the move alongside the pupils.
Want to teach yourself and impress your kids? See Katy Perry herself do the move in the video below (fast forward to six minutes).
The tricky part of the Floss is the coordination needed to do it. Much like trying to pat your head and rub your belly at the same time, the move involves swinging your hips in the opposite way to your arms, back again, then repeating on the other side.
And watch the famous ‘Backpack Kid’ (a young boy on social media who gained attention after posting videos of himself dancing to rap songs while wearing a backpack) nail the move during one of Perry’s live performances below.