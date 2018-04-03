It’s time to move on from “dabbing”, as a new dance craze has captured kids’ attention: the Floss.

The dance - which involves fast arm swinging either side of your hips - gained popularity in the playgrounds after a guy dubbed ‘The Backpack Kid’ did the move on American TV show ‘Saturday Night’ Live and it featured in Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ video.

In an attempt to get “down with the kids”, one teacher at a school in Greater Manchester decided to get his pupils to teach him to do it and posted the results to his Facebook page - Mr Hunt - Primary School Teaching Ideas From The Front Line.