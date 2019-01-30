How To Keep Your Baby Warm – But Not Too Warm – During The Cold Snap

We might pile on thermals, jumpers, jackets and scarves when we’re chilly and take them off when we need to – but how do we know when our babies need an extra layer, or are getting too warm? Aside from the obvious (feeling their skin and seeing how warm they feel), there are few other things parents can do to make sure their little one is cosy, but not overheating. [Read More: Our pick of the best baby snowsuits for winter]

1. The Multi-Layer Approach Is Good. When you're out and about, the general rule of thumb is to count how many layers you are wearing, and put your little one in one more, says Sanjima DeZoysa, parent content manager, at the National Childbirth Trust (NCT). "So, if you're in a shirt, sweater and jacket, your baby might need a vest, sleep suit, jumper and coat." Cosy snowsuits (find some brilliant ones here) are handy for long periods in cold temperatures when you're outside. 2. De-Layering Is Just As Important. Just as vital as layering-up to go out, you'll need to layer down your baby when you're inside. "Take off a baby's hat and extra clothing just as soon as you come back indoors," advises the NHS. "Even if it means waking your baby." The same goes for cars – keep layers to a minimum. "Cars can be icy cold to get into in the wintertime but they soon warm up," the NCT states. "And if you're still worried that your baby's cold, lay a blanket over them after they're safely strapped in." 3. Check Their Tummy If You're Unsure. Little hands and tiny feet will inevitably feel cold in the winter weather, so the NCT advises to check your baby's tummy – "it's a much better indicator than their hands," it advises. If their belly feels warm, but not overheated, it's a sign your baby is pretty cosy.

