If you’re feeling creative this week, forage for some foliage and create your own wreath. It’ll brighten up your doorway and you’ll feel totally fulfilled afterwards.

Florist Emma McDonald, who owns Stems in Scotland, says preparation is key, so make sure you’ve got everything you need before you start – especially a pair of strong scissors to cut through thick stems of foliage and wire.

“If you want to make something a little different, pick up some dried fruits such as apple slices, orange slices, whole limes, pine cones or cinnamon sticks,” advises Emma. “A mix of pine, holly and birch branches are all pretty hardy and will last weeks. You should be able to find the tools with your local florist.”

You will need: :: A strong pair of scissors/secateurs

:: Reel wire

:: String

:: Ribbon (if you choose to include a bow)

:: Wreath frame/ring

:: Your foliage and decorations.

1. Choose Your Foliage

Choose foliage with plenty of texture and varying shade, advises Sian Wild, owner of The Flower Lounge. “We love using eucalyptus and grevillea from FlorismartUK, along with nobilis for a beautiful festive scent,” she says.

2. Secure Your Reel Wire

To get going, secure the reel wire around your wreath base – make sure to pull your wire tight to ensure it won’t detach while you’re building the wreath. Emma explains: “Take your reel wire and wrap it around the outer edge of your ring a couple of times so you have a secure starting point.