Life
15 Super Handy Organisers That'll Sort Your Paperwork And Cable Chaos

Time to put a stop to the endless tangle of cables and paper pile-up on your desk.

Get your desk and cable drawer in order with these handy products
Anyone else feel like whenever they turn around, there’s an ever bigger pile of paper on the table or another cable poking out from underneath the desk.

Whether you’re dealing with a disorganised stash of bank statements, a sentimental collection of birthday cards, or a mess of cables that’s threatens never to unknot itself, there’s a solution in this list of super handy organisers that we vouch will help you out.

1
Amazon
Store your essentials in a classy college locker
If you’re working from home, chances are you’ve got a load of paperwork and supplies to stash. This lockable locker has three shelves for storage, and will bring a retro vibe to any home office.
Get it from Amazon for £119.99
2
Amazon
Use these nifty trays to hide cords
Mount these metal trays to the underside of pretty much any desk (the screws come included) and say goodbye to cables and power adaptors cluttering up your floor!
Get them from Amazon for £20.99
3
Amazon
Clips your key cables within reach
Whether your desk is overrun by cable clutter or you’re just bored of losing your phone charger down the back of your bedside table, these self-adhesive cable clips will change all that.
Get them from Amazon for £6.95
4
Amazon
Organise all your paperwork with this four tier tray
Clear the endless clutter of meeting minutes and brainstorm notes with this desktop organiser. Simple and sleek, it has four slots and comes in four different colours, too.
Get it from Amazon for £34.99
5
Amazon
Display your desk essentials with this aesthetic acrylic organiser
Crisp and classy, acrylic storage has us in a chokehold. This horizontal pair of letter trays are designed to fit A4 papers and notebooks, and stack neatly on top of one another.
Get it from Amazon for £55.67
6
Amazon
Store magazines and newspapers in your side table
If (like me) you're still addicted to print, this slim and compact side table comes with an in-built magazine rack for keeping your glossies and broadsheets tucked away.
Get it from Amazon for £35.99
7
Amazon
Keep meeting notes contained in these countertop drawers
Don’t necessarily want all your notes on display? With three easy-pull A4 sized drawers, this bamboo tidy is a brilliant storage solution and you could customise it with your own paint-job.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
8
Amazon
Give keys and post a permanent home
With five small hooks for keys, the dog lead, or anything else you need to find easily, this wall-mounted rack is a useful addition to spare space. Just pop your post in the letter rack so you’ll always know where to find it.
Get it from Amazon for £11.35
9
Amazon
File away important bills and documents
A smaller take on the classic filing cabinet, this lockable A4 box makes a great storing spot for personal documents, bills, and general paperwork (and comes with five suspension files to get you going).
Get it from Amazon for £18.80
10
Amazon
Box up cards and keepsakes for safe storing
Anyone else struggle to find a specific space for sentimental items like birthday cards and letters? Easy to clip together and assemble, these boxes make the perfect home for your keepsakes and come in eight colours.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
11
Amazon
Use these compartment boxes to bring order to your cable drawer
Cables in chaos? No matter how neatly you think you’ve wound them, they always end up tangled together. These two boxes come with three handy compartments each, and 20 cable ties for optimum organisation.
Get the pair from Amazon for £34.63
12
Amazon
Create a custom system with these stackable letter trays
Keep your documents ordered nicely on your desk with these stackable plastic trays. Part of a range that includes matching pen cups, holders and organisers, you can get the full set.
Get them from Amazon for £11.45
13
Amazon
Fill up a colourful expanding file folder
From sunshine yellow to a hot pink and black combo, this folder will come in a colour you'll love. Each has five separate compartments for storing your papers, with a sturdy snap closure.
Get it from Amazon for £5.94
14
Amazon
Separate your bank statements from your bills
Perfect for a shelf or tabletop, this box has five separate drawers for sorting the endless pile of paperwork. It’s also got furniture-friendly rubber feet and labelling clips.
Get it from Amazon for £40.50
15
Amazon
Sort post and paperwork with this wall-mounted organiser
This wall-mounted wire organiser comes in a powder-coated gold finish. It'll do for paperwork but could easily be a display for more inspiring mags, prints or design work.
Get it from Amazon for £53.40
