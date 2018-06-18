The 2018 World Cup is well and truly underway, but if you’re only just getting into the spirit of things then you might not know how to watch all 64 matches.
Well fear not because not only can we tell you where you can watch every game, but also whether you can watch them in 4K, HDR or even through virtual reality. This truly is a 21st Century World Cup.
How to watch the World Cup live
All 64 matches will be available live on TV through either the BBC or ITV and you can check the listings for every single game and even see which channel it is on via FIFA’s official match listings site here.
How to watch the World Cup live online
If terrestrial TV isn’t your thing then don’t panic you can also stream every single game live, again through BBC, ITV or via the Sky Q app.
To watch matches on the BBC you can simply head over to BBC iPlayer, confirm you have TV licence and then simply press play.
What’s great about iPlayer is that you’ll also have on-demand access to every previous game they’ve shown for over 100 days. So if you missed that controversial France vs Australia game then you can still watch the whole thing in full on iPlayer.
For the ITV matches things get a little more complicated. Not only will you need to create an ITV account in order to watch the games but they’re also a little harder to find.
Once you’ve created an account though simply head here to see all the matches available so far including any that are live.
One last thing, as it’s ITV you’ll also have to endure the ads and sadly there’s no way to skip them.
How to watch the World Cup in 4K and HDR
The BBC has announced that for the first time ever, it will be streaming the World Cup in 4K HDR via BBC iPlayer.
Those wanting to catch the matches in this extreme resolution will need to be quick though as each match will only be offered to the first tens of thousands who click on the link and have a compatible TV.
According to the BBC in order to actually stream the World Cup in 4K HDR you’ll need an internet connection of at least 40Mbps or 20Mbps for a slightly reduced resolution version.
How to watch the World Cup in VR
Now if you’re really committed you can finally watch all of the BBC’s World Cup games in glorious virtual reality.
BBC Sport VR places you inside a virtual living room and in front of a huge cinema screen giving you the best seat in the house.
Unsurprisingly if you want to utilise this you’ll need to have not only a virtual reality headset such as Google Daydream or Google Cardboard but also a compatible device.
It’s available to download via the iOS App Store and on Google Play.