The 2018 World Cup is well and truly underway, but if you’re only just getting into the spirit of things then you might not know how to watch all 64 matches.

Well fear not because not only can we tell you where you can watch every game, but also whether you can watch them in 4K, HDR or even through virtual reality. This truly is a 21st Century World Cup.

How to watch the World Cup live

All 64 matches will be available live on TV through either the BBC or ITV and you can check the listings for every single game and even see which channel it is on via FIFA’s official match listings site here.