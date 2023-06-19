Take That Singer Howard Donald Apologises After Liking Series Of Offensive Tweets

Howard Donald Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Take That singer Howard Donald has apologised after liking a series of offensive tweets.

Over the weekend, Howard came under fire on social media when users began spotting that he’d liked a string of posts expressing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments.

Pink News reported that one of the posts called for people to “defund Disney” alongside a photo of a Pride concert being held in one of the company’s theme parks, while another argued that “no woman can have a penis” and “no man can have a vagina”.

Another of the tweets that Howard reportedly had liked claimed that “only women have periods” and to suggest that others – including non-binary people and many trans men – also do so is “insulting to women”.

He also was reported to have liked tweets supporting former US president Donald Trump and influencer Andrew Tate, the latter of whom is currently under house arrest on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime.

The Independent reported Howard also liked a tweet from an account called “End Wokeness” about TV star Issa Rae’s assertion in 2017 that she was “rooting for everybody Black” at the Emmys that year.

Deeply disappointing to see Take That’s Howard Donald liking transphobic and homophobic tweets - while playing Pride festivals. The LGBT community made that band. And no, being homophobic or transphobic is not just “a different opinion.” pic.twitter.com/nz9VHnp8k2 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 17, 2023

Not Howard Donald from take that being a follower of Andrew Tate and Donald Trump, an anti vaxer and supporting anti LGBTQ+ propaganda just from seeing his liked tweets. Wow nene wow. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/O9rsW8Huam — Nathaniel Gill (@Nathaniel__x) June 17, 2023

Sky News also reported that tweets liked by Howard also included conspiracy theories around 9/11 and the Covid pandemic, the latter of which was referred to as a “scam” in one post that the singer had liked.

Howard subsequently deleted his Twitter account and issued an apology on Saturday, writing that he’d made “a huge error in judgement”.

Take That at the Greatest Days premiere on Saturday Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I have made a huge error in my judgement liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that, I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down,” he said.

“I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I have caused by my uneducated actions.

“I clearly have a lot to learn and it’s a priority for me that I do this.”

Howard Donald apologies on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/DJzDWksrU5 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 17, 2023

The chart-topping singer had been due to close the show at this year’s Groovebox Pride event in Nottingham with a DJ set, but organisers subsequently confirmed they had dropped Howard from the line-up.

“In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival,” Groovebox said. “We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience whilst we spoke to the relevant parties.”

Howard is one of Take That’s original members, and continues to perform in the band alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen.

The trio last appeared publicly together last month as the headlining act at King Charles’ coronation concert.