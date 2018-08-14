Huge Rise In Live Terror Investigations Revealed After Westminster Arrest

A huge rise in the number of live terror investigations has been revealed in the wake of a fresh attack on Westminster.

MI5's list of live terror probes has grown to 676 from just over 500 just three months ago, as Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the UK remains under “severe” threat from extremists.

It comes after a suspected attack on Tuesday in which a silver Ford Fiesta ploughed into cyclists and pedestrians near Parliament, before crashing into security barriers.

A number of people at the scene were hurt and one woman was treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A 29-year-old man from the Midlands was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by police.

May wished those caught up in the attack a “speedy recovery” as she condemned a “shocking” and “appalling” attack on the “home of our democracy” just 15 months after the Westminster Bridge atrocity left six dead and 50 injured.

Last year, the UK saw the highest number of terror arrests since records began – 412 out of a total of 2,029 since 2010.

In the past 18 months, 13 Islamist terror plots and four extreme far-right terror plots have been foiled by MI5.

But May urged the public to carry on as normal, as the “twisted” aim of terrorists was to divide the country.

She said: “Today’s suspected attack outside of the Houses of Parliament is shocking.

“For the second time in as many years the home of our democracy, which is a potent symbol of our precious values of tolerance and freedom, has witnessed terrible scenes just yards from its door.