Huge Shock As Labour Attack Dog Jonathan Ashworth Loses His Seat

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth during the election campaign.

Labour attack dog Jonathan Ashworth has lost his seat in a massive blow to the party.

In a huge shock, he was beaten by pro-Gaza independent candidate Shockat Adam by fewer than 1,000 votes in Leicester South.

Ashworth, who was first elected in 2011 and had a majority of 22,000, was a central figure in Labour’s election campaign, regularly being sent out to condemn Conservative policies.

But he suffered as a result of the backlash against Labour’s position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In another blow for Keir Starmer, shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire was beaten in Bristol Central by the Greens’ Carla Denyer, who won by more than 10,000 votes.

A spokesperson for the Greens said: “The people of Bristol Central have voted for real hope and real change, electing the city’s first ever Green MP.

“Bristol Central has said that it has had enough of the political status quo, and has instead chosen the politics of hope.

“Carla will be a strong, independent voice in parliament, holding the incoming Labour government to account and driving them to think bigger and act bolder. She will play a crucial role in the next five years standing up for the people of Bristol Central and pushing Labour in the right direction.”