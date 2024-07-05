Huge Shock As Labour Attack Dog Jonathan Ashworth Loses His Seat

Labour attack dog Jonathan Ashworth has lost his seat in a massive blow to the party.
In a huge shock, he was beaten by pro-Gaza independent candidate Shockat Adam by fewer than 1,000 votes in Leicester South.
Ashworth, who was first elected in 2011 and had a majority of 22,000, was a central figure in Labour’s election campaign, regularly being sent out to condemn Conservative policies.
But he suffered as a result of the backlash against Labour’s position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In another blow for Keir Starmer, shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire was beaten in Bristol Central by the Greens’ Carla Denyer, who won by more than 10,000 votes.
A spokesperson for the Greens said: “The people of Bristol Central have voted for real hope and real change, electing the city’s first ever Green MP.
Their defeats were a black spot on an otherwise good night for Labour, who are on course for a landslide victory.