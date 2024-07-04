Labour On Course For Historic Victory As Exit Poll Predicts Tory Wipeout

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making a speech during a visit to Redditch, Worcestershire, while on the General Election campaign trail. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour is on course for a landslide victory as the general election exit poll forecast a landslide victory for the party.

As polling stations across the country closed at 10pm, the eagerly-anticipated poll forecast that Keir Starmer’s party will win 410 of the 650 seats up for grabs.

Rishi Sunak’s worst fears were realised, with the Tories said to have just 131 MPs elected.

The Lib Dems will become the third largest party again with 61 seats and, in another seismic result, Reform UK are set to win 13 seats.

Labour also looks set to become the dominant force in Scotland again, with the SNP forecast to slump to just 10 MPs.

Plaid Cymru are on course to have 4 MPs, while the Greens will win 2 seats,

If correct, that would would hand Labour a record-breaking Commons majority of 170.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC: “The numbers are encouraging, but the exit poll is a poll and we haven’t had any results yet.”

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “Keir Starmer’s transformation of the Labour Party has been remarkable.

“He has put country before party and has transformed Labour from a party focused on itself to one back in the service of the British public. We have campaigned as a changed Labour Party, ready to change Britain.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart.

“I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs.”