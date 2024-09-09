Hugh Grant's Unexpected Performance In 'Chilling' New Horror Hailed As 'One Of His Best'

Hugh Grant as Mr Reed in Heretic A24

Hugh Grant’s unexpected foray into horror has been one of our most hyped films of 2024 ever since we first saw the trailer for Heretic back in June.

The movie finally received its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night (which just happened to be the eve of Hugh’s birthday), and ever since, critics and cinephiles lucky enough to snag tickets have been sharing their thoughts on social media.

Over on X, Heretic itself has come under near-unanimous praise, but it’s Hugh – who plays the sinister Mr Reed in the A24 horror – who has been singled out for the most glowing reviews.

In fact, even those who had wider criticism for Heretic as a film couldn’t fault the Bafta winner’s performance in Heretic.

Here’s a selection of the early reviews for Heretic on X:

Wow, #Heretic was absolutely BRILLIANT! One of the most intelligent horror films I’ve seen. The film breezes along, with the suspense hooking you from the beginning & not letting go. I can’t imagine anyone other than Hugh Grant in a role that was seemingly made for him. #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/lkJUgyNgAJ — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) September 9, 2024

Genre fans, you are in for a treat with Heretic. This is a wild rollercoaster ride of a horror film that masterfully blends dynamic characters, dark humor, enormous tension, and provocative ideas. Hugh Grant’s chilling, menacing performance is one of the best of his career. pic.twitter.com/YdPI3o8O5V — Brian Rowe @TIFF (@mrbrianrowe) September 9, 2024

HERETIC is easily the best horror film I’ve seen so far this year. A thrilling and surprisingly funny exploration of religion and belief. Hugh Grant, Chloe Eastwood (in particular) and Sophie Thatcher all deliver incredible performances. A must-see for horror fans #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/BAKeXUUBeH — Jack Murphy @ TIFF24 (@OscarFilmFC) September 9, 2024

Equal parts smart, funny, and thrilling, HERETIC is a college level theology course dressed in horror clothes, and it’s as fascinating as it is entertaining. Hugh Grant is perfectly cast, and Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher are horror heroines to die for. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/9YmFAxtG5k — Dancin' Dan in TIFF-Land (@dancindanonfilm) September 9, 2024

HERETIC is not just one of the best of #TIFF24 but one of the best of the year. Somehow it makes nearly an hour of Hugh Grant waxing about religious philosophy terrifying, darkly funny and entertaining. A sleek, suspenseful and goddamn fun horror thriller that kept me hooked. pic.twitter.com/7JmjxR94xm — Karl Delossantos @ TIFF24 (@karl_delo) September 9, 2024

HERETIC: hugh grant’s deranged run continues in scott beck and bryan woods’ entertaining takedown of religious pretenses. scary, often funny, and brimming with references to board games and famous misquotes. chloe east and sophie thatcher make great final girls. fun!#TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/7iwpiQ0OGH — will bjarnar @ TIFF (@bywillbjarnar) September 9, 2024

HERETIC is a sinister and slick addition to A24’s catalogue of iconic horror movies. Hugh Grant is charming and creepy in all the right ways as this movie explores the sinful pitfalls of religion and faith. Twists and turns galore. This will be a HUGE crowd pleaser! Loved it! pic.twitter.com/05a4NGhQdr — Ethan Simmie @ TIFF (@EthanSimmie) September 9, 2024

HERETIC is going to push the buttons of the faithful, but what an original concept for a horror movie. A menacing Hugh Grant is the best Hugh Grant. #TIFF2024 — Screen Zealots @ #TIFF24 🔜 & #FantasticFest (@screenzealots) September 9, 2024

MUCH MORE THINGS THAT NEED TO BE SAID BUT I NEED TO GO TO SLEEP SO I'LL JUST SAY WOW. AMAZING. THANK YOU HUGH GRANT. https://t.co/ut1birOqic pic.twitter.com/alZvTWTMeB — hina (@teukquila) September 9, 2024

#Heretic: Tense with a captivating storyline. Hugh Grant is totally bonkers, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are a captivating duo. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/x3n4JTjuGE — Rachel West @ #TIFF24 (@rachel_is_here) September 9, 2024

HERETIC is an ingenious screenplay from Scott Beck & Bryan Woods that will shake your religious beliefs to their core. A battle of wills as intellectualism & spirituality go head to head under the most tense and terrifying of circumstances. Hugh Grant’s devilish charm has never… pic.twitter.com/lE57v3WBAA — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 9, 2024

Hugh Grant is just all time great in HERETIC. What a hoot. Just milking every second on screen. Brilliant work.



Also the first film whose credits I've seen declare there was no generative AI used in the making of the film. — Peter Hall (@PeterHallHuman) September 9, 2024

#HERETIC is a mighty impressive performance showcase. Yup, it is just as much fun watching Hugh Grant veer hard into dark and twisted territory as you’d hope. Sophie Thatcher continues to be one of my favorite genre headliners. Her ferocity is top tier — as always. Chloe East… pic.twitter.com/PfnxsNVMyR — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 9, 2024

Hugh Grant gives one of his best and most committed performances in Heretic. The film builds slowly and intensely, and while I’m not sure the finale lands as firmly as intended, I was engaged throughout.#Heretic #TIFF #TIFF24 #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/7BVoq8nWeU — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) September 9, 2024

Heretic: Hugh Grant is a treasure. This is 80% just talking about religion, music and board games and it’s super entertaining. First hour’s Jordan Peele-level great. Doesn’t totally make logical sense by the end but I think this is my favorite of #TIFF24 so far (review coming) pic.twitter.com/xY7GqYQx3U — Reuben Baron @ #TIFF24 (@AndalusianDoge) September 9, 2024

HERETIC: Hugh Grant hasn’t had the chance to chew this much scenery in a long ass time. Hits all the right notes early and love the idea of a horror film flirting with the conceptions and ideas behind religion. But it sadly collapses under its own weight. The plotting got overly… pic.twitter.com/zl5OaF7uIc — Jason (@jasonosia) September 9, 2024

Heretic stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher as two Mormon women who enter a man’s home as part of a missionary visit to try and convert him.

While Hugh’s character initially seems charming enough, it’s not long before things take a dark turn as we discover more about Mr Reed’s motives for inviting the missionaries in, and he winds up putting them through their paces with a series of intense challenges and puzzles.

Chloe previously appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and the teen drama Genera+ion, while, Sophie has appeared in Yellowjackets, the Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett and another 2024 horror from movie studio A24, MaXXXine.

It was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who previously co-wrote A Quiet Place and The Boogeyman.