Hugh Grant's Chilling New Horror Movie Includes A Very Unexpected Musical Moment

Hugh Grant in his new film Heretic A24

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Heretic.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been poring through the reviews for Hugh Grant’s much-hyped new film Heretic ever since it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

So far, Hugh has got the thumbs up from critics for his unexpected turn in the A24 horror, which centres around two Mormon women who knock on the wrong door during a missionary visit.

But while reading the reviews, there’s one detail we can’t help but notice – we get to hear Hugh sing in his latest big-screen offering.

IndieWire’s review of the film notes that Hugh’s character Mr Reed “sings Radiohead and impersonates Jar Jar Binks as part of his effort to prove that all of the world’s religions have gotten it wrong”, while The Daily Beast goes one step further in its own take on the film.

Headlined “You Have to Watch Hugh Grant Sing Radiohead in Goofy New Horror Movie”, their piece says: “You may not think you need to see Hugh Grant sing Radiohead’s Creep in a cheerily menacing tone, and yet, let me assure you, you do.

“What about seeing him do a Jar Jar Binks impression while tormenting two young Mormon missionaries? Yes, that also happens in Heretic, the entertainingly goofy new horror film from A24.”

Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans of Hugh’s have, of course, already heard him sing on screen a good few times before.

Oh, and who could forget his carol singing in Love Actually, either?

However, when it comes to Hugh’s musical moments, this one takes some beating…