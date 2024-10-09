This New Trailer For Hugh Grant's Sinister Horror Film Has Left Us Equal Parts Creeped Out And Intrigued

Hugh Grant in the trailer for Heretic A24

Thanks to the all-star musical Wicked, the sweeping romance of We Live In Time and the truly epic Gladiator sequel, there’s still plenty of massive movies to look forward to in the last couple of months of 2024

But don’t forget some of the smaller releases that are still to come, too.

Among our most anticipated films hitting cinemas in the next few months is Heretic, the creepy new psychological thriller starring Hugh Grant.

The A24 horror centres around two young Mormon women who knock on the wrong door when out on a mission to convert people to their religion.

On Tuesday evening, a brand new trailer for the film was shared online, teasing more of the nightmare that lies ahead.

Having enthusiastically welcomed the two missionaries – played by Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and The Fabelmans star Chloe East – into his home, Hugh’s character sinisterly warns them: “I think it’s time… time for enlightenment.”

It’s at this moment the lights go out and everything switches, with the two women having to make a choice that the mysterious Mr Reed (played by the Bafta winner) warns them will affect the rest of their lives.

Feeling intrigued? Well, check out the trailer for yourself below:

Heretic premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, with Hugh’s performance being singled out for near-unanimous glowing praise.

The film was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo who previously co-wrote A Quiet Place and The Boogeyman.