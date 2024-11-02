Hugh Grant Gets Very Candid About 'Meltdown' Behind The Scenes Of His Unsettling New Horror Film

Hugh Grant via Associated Press

Hugh Grant has shared how he and his Heretic co-stars found themselves bonding under unusual circumstances behind the scenes of their new film.

The Bafta winner shares the screen with US performers Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher in the unsettling new horror, which tells the story of two young Mormon women who choose the wrong door to come knocking on during a mission.

In a new interview with The Hook, Hugh admitted that he warmed to his co-stars after they were particularly kind to him during a difficult day of pre-production.

He shared: “I think we clicked pretty well early on in a read-through where I had a meltdown.”

“I just suddenly said, ‘this bit doesn’t fucking work! It doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, we’ve got to change it!’. And I think it was, like, two days before we started shooting,” he continued, joking: “I like to create these dramas”.

Sophie Thatcher at the premiere of Heretic in September via Associated Press

Hugh recalled: “I felt that we kind of bonded over [that]. They were quite kind to me as I was melting down.

“It was one of those days where you’ve melted down so far… I couldn’t find the right page, even to say the next line, ‘oh shit, I’ve lost that page’. It was awful. So I felt like they were kind to me then, and that endeared me to them.

“I mean, these are girls young enough to be my daughters, so there’s a limit to how much real bonding there [can be], but I liked them a lot, and they were geniuses.”

The Yellowjackets star recalled: “I love that he’s a very honest person – and you get that right away when you meet him. There’s no sugar-coating.

“I feel like that’s rare to find in people, and I really appreciate that.”