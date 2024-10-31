'There's No Sugar-Coating': Heretic Star Sophie Thatcher Gets Real About Working With Hugh Grant

Sophie Thatcher via Associated Press

Despite his reputation as one of the “grumpiest” names in Hollywood (something the man himself has no qualms owning up to), Sophie Thatcher has insisted she had a great time with Hugh Grant on the set of their sinister movie Heretic.

The Yellowjackets star plays a young Mormon woman who knocks on the wrong door one day in the new horror, for which she and her co-stars have already received a wave of praise.

Speaking to The Independent, Sophie admitted she was a little “intimidated” when she first heard that Hugh had landed the role of Mr Reed in Heretic.

“I was a little nervous when I heard it was going to be him in the film,” she shared, explaining that she “grew up very much idolising him and thinking he was just some British god”.

She recalled: “I love that he’s a very honest person – and you get that right away when you meet him.

“There’s no sugar-coating. I feel like that’s rare to find in people, and I really appreciate that.”



“He always asked us questions about ourselves and was naturally very engaging,” Sophie continued. “He just made us feel like normal people, and that this was a normal work thing.”

Heretic premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, with some critics going as far as describing Hugh’s performance as one of the best of his career.

Sophie is joined in the film by Chloe East, whose recent credits include the Steven Spielberg movie The Fabelmans.

The movie hits cinemas on Friday 1 November, with select previews on Thursday night (which, yes, does happen to be Halloween). Watch the trailer below: