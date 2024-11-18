Hugh Grant via Associated Press

Throughout his tenure as King of Rom-Coms, Hugh Grant introduced us to a host of characters that fans of the genre continue to love (or, at least, love to hate) even decades later.

But while reflecting on his career, the Bafta winner admitted that there’s one character he’s personally less than taken with.

As part of a video interview with Vanity Fair, Hugh reflected on some of his biggest films to date, and had some interesting thoughts when he arrived at Notting Hill.

“Whenever I’m flicking the channels at home after a few drinks, and this comes up, I just think, ‘Why doesn’t my character have any balls?’,” the Heretic star offered.

“There’s a scene in this film where [Julia Roberts’ character is] in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell – and I think I just let her go past me and open the door, and that’s awful.”

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Notting Hill Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I’ve never had a girlfriend – or, indeed, now wife – who hasn’t said, ‘Why the hell didn’t you stop her? What’s wrong with you?’.”

Hugh concluded: “I don’t really have an answer to that. It was how it was written and I think he’s despicable, really.”

Back in 2020, Hugh shared a heartbreaking suggestion for a possible sequel to the much-loved movie.

“I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears,” Hugh claimed. “Psychologically scarred forever. I’d love to do that film.”

Oh, and if you feel like checking out exactly what Hugh is talking about, you can stream Notting Hill for yourself on Netflix.