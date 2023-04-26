Hugh Grant To Play An Oompa Loompa In New Willy Wonka Film (Yes, Really)

Hugh Grant Medios y Media via Getty Images

Hugh Grant has been unveiled as part of the cast of the upcoming Willy Wonka origin story.

On Tuesday evening, attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas were shown the first teaser for the new film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier.

And while no clips have made their way online, those who were at the event were treated to first-look footage of Hugh in character as one of the Oompa Loompas, the workers at Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

BATH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Timothée Chalamet seen filming the new Willy Wonka movie on October 14, 2021 in Bath, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) Neil Mockford via Getty Images

According to Variety: “In the extended footage that screened for exhibitors on Tuesday, [Willy Wonka] finally meets one of the Oompa Loompas – played by Hugh Grant, trapped in a tiny glass jar – who he later hires to keep his factory up and running.”

New York Times reporter Nicole Sperling was at CinemaCon, and reported that Timothée described seeing Hugh as an Oompa Loompa as a “trip” (which she confirmed was, indeed, the case).

Timothee Chalamet as Willy. But spoiler alert, Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa is “a trip” as Timothee says. #Wonka #CinemaCon2023 pic.twitter.com/eXzh1VIERP — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) April 25, 2023

The Call Me By Your Name star also shared that his take on Willy Wonka will be less cynical than previous incarnations played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

“This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” he claimed.

No sniggering at the back, please.

Timothée Chalamet on stage at CinemaCon Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Willy Wonka was created by Roald Dahl in his book Charlie In The Chocolate Factory, and also featured in its oft-forgotten follow-up, Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator.

The character has been played twice on the big screen, first by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factor and later by Johnny Depp in 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

