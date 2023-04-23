Matthew Rhys at the premiere of Netflix's The Diplomat Roy Rochlin/GA via Getty Images

Matthew Rhys has revealed that while he was once in the running to play James Bond, his attempts at humour may well have cost him the role of 007.

The Perry Mason star told The Times that he was invited to a “terrifying” meeting at James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli’s office in the space between Pierce Brosnan stepping down as the iconic MI5 agent and Daniel Craig being cast.

“[It was] very intimidating,” he recalled. “We were just told to wear a dark suit and read Casino Royale.”

During the meeting, Matthew said he was asked what he’d do differently were he to be cast as James Bond, which he admitted he was “so not anticipating”.

“And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect’?” he recalled.

Instead, Matthew tried out a joke, telling the team he’d give 007 “a limp” and then “an eye patch”.

Their response? “Nothing”, apparently.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 2012 film Skyfall Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Daniel Craig went on to play James Bond in five films, the most recent of which, No Time To Die, was finally released in 2021.