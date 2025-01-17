Hugh Grant Gets Very Graphic About Accidentally Giving His Family Food Poisoning (Twice)

Hugh Grant at the premiere of Heretic in November via Associated Press

Hugh Grant has admitted his foray into cooking hasn’t been entirely successful.

The British actor recently interviewed his Bridget Jones co-star Renée Zellweger for a feature in British Vogue, during which she was left stunned by the news that he’d recently started cooking for himself and his family.

“Do you know I’ve started cooking for the first time in 64 years,” he shared, to which Renée responded: “What, toast?”

Advertisement

He revealed: “I can’t stop barbecuing. Can’t stop buying barbecue equipment. And now that it’s winter, I’ve moved indoors and I can’t stop buying Le Creuset.”

Unfortunately, he then disclosed that he’s “poisoned my family twice” by “[giving] them worms” as a result of “undercooked chicken”.

“It was dark, you see,” Hugh explained. “It was on the barbecue and I stuck my Heston Blumenthal prod into it. I couldn’t quite read it. So I served it out – worms all round.

Advertisement

“And the children now beg me not to cook.”

Grim.

This isn’t the first time Hugh has lifted the lid on his family life, since becoming a father in his 50s.

Back in 2021, he opened up about how his children had to be home-schooled during the pandemic, recalling how his son had “stabbed himself in the face with a Biro” after one particular frustrating incident.

Advertisement

More recently, he told the SmartLess podcast that fatherhood had changed him from “a “dried-up, middle-aged, golf-addicted Englishman” to someone with “heart” and “more layers or something”.

During a different interview on Kelly Clarkson’s US talk show, the Since U Been Gone singer questioned the Heretic star about whether he is a “jungle gym dad” who has kids “crawling all over” him, prompting a surprisingly sincere response.

He said with a smile: “I love a bit of that, yeah. I mean, there’s a lot to dread [about fatherhood], because I’m old and it’s noisy and it’s unbearable and I do a lot of hiding in the loo. I do a lot of sleeping in there now! There’s a lock, but they’ve pretty much broken it now… but it is nice.”

Advertisement

“I’m going home tonight, and let’s face it, the bit where they jump in your arms, the six-year-old, you know. She calls it her chimpanzee hug. I quite like that,” he added.