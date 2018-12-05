Hugh Jackman has said he’d be up for making a sequel to ‘The Greatest Showman’, but admitted it might be a little tricky to get the wheels in motion. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Hugh remarked that if “a genuine opportunity” were to come up, he’d be happy to “get the top hat back out” to play circus leader P.T. Barnum again. However, he noted that due to changes in the film industry, the chances of it happening anytime soon were probably slim.

Ntavernise/20thcentury Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman in 'The Greatest Showman'

“We have a situation in the business where the company that did it [20th Century Fox] has been sold to Disney,” he said. “So there are a lot of spinning plates right now.” He continued: “I’m not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it’s not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going. “But it’s clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life.” It was first announced Hugh would be playing P.T. Barnum in ‘The Greatest Showman’ way back in 2009, with the film eventually casting the likes of Zac Efron and Zendaya, before hitting cinemas at the end of December 2017.

Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images Hugh Jackman