The mother of a British tourist who went missing from a beach in Australia along with his French friend a week ago has said she feels “completely numb”.

Tanya McNab said she had been in a state of shock since hearing her son, Hugo Palmer, had vanished together with his friend, Erwan Ferrieux.

McNab visited Shelly Beach on the New South Wales coast on Sunday where a vigil for Palmer and Ferrieux, both 20, was held.

The pair were last seen near the beach and items belonging to them were found nearby.

The distraught mother said her son had been living his dream by visiting Australia, but it had “only just started”.

“I’m feeling numb - completely numb. I have been since I heard the news,” she said.