Police have scaled back the search for a British tourist and his friend missing from a beach in Australia, as it was revealed the pair were swimming in waters where at least 20 bull sharks were later seen.

New South Wales Police said it was reducing the air and sea search for Hugo Palmer and Erwan Ferrieux on Wednesday, more than two days after their belongings were found on Shelly Beach, near Port Macquarie on the New South Wales coast.

Walkers found items belonging to the 20-year-olds at about 6.30am on Monday (7.30pm GMT Sunday), and police later discovered their rental car in the beach’s car park with a number of personal items, including travel documents, inside.

Despite efforts from emergency services, including police divers, to locate them, there has been no sign of the two men, the Press Association reports.

“Based on advice from experts, police have scaled back the air and sea search, but sweeps of the coastline and foreshore will continue over the coming days,” a spokesman for the force said.

According to The Times, at least 20 bull sharks prompted swimmers on a nearby beach to flee on Tuesday.