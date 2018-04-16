Hundreds Of Thousands Put Up With Unsafe Homes For Fear Of Eviction, New Study Reveals

A quarter of a million people are living in shoddy and unsafe homes without complaint for fear of being evicted, a new study has revealed.

Research by Citizens Advice shows more than one-in-four private tenants who have experienced problems in England had not told their landlord in case they were hit with higher rents or notice to move.

Repairs and maintenance were the most commons issues reported, including mould, electrical faults and pest infestations.

Citizens Advice chief executive Gillian Guy said: “People who rent shabby or unsafe homes have few options when landlords let them down. Resolving disputes can be risky, costly and complicated.

“Our research shows many of these tenants fear eviction or rent hikes if they make a complaint about a problem including repairs, letting agents fees or deposit returns.”

Based on their experiences advising private renters, more than 40% of Citizens Advice staff said people “worrying about the consequences of complaining” was the biggest issue for tenants seeking redress for their problem.