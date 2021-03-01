A hunt is under way to locate one of the first people in the UK believed to have contracted a “deeply concerning” coronavirus variant that originated in Brazil.

Six cases of the P.1 strain have been confirmed in the UK, three in England and three in Scotland.

Two were confirmed in South Gloucestershire but the third English case has not been located and could be anywhere in the nation, with Public Health England (PHE) saying the person did not complete their test registration card so their contact details are absent.

The strain, dubbed the Manaus variant after the Brazilian city in which it was first detected, may spread more rapidly and respond less well to existing vaccines.

Anyone who took a test on February 12 or 13 and has not received a result, or has an uncompleted test registration card, is being asked to come forward immediately, as health officials scramble to track down the individual.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said authorities were working with the postal service to locate the person.

Asked if it is known if the person had travelled to the UK or contracted the virus here, he told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t. Part of the reason why we want to locate them quickly is to understand more about them and their movements.

“They could have had a home test kit or a test kit provided to them by their local authority. But they didn’t fill in the contact details.

“We are working with the postal service to try and get other data to try and locate them, and this appeal is a belt and braces to try and make sure we locate them as quickly as possible.”

Critics said the development exposed the “weaknesses” in the border protections against new strains and condemned the government for delaying toughening restrictions.

The Gloucestershire cluster was said to originate from one individual who travelled back from Brazil and arrived in London on February 10 – five days before the government’s quarantine hotel policy came into force.

The traveller isolated at home with the rest of their household under the rules in place at the time. One member exhibited Covid symptoms before getting a test.

It is understood there were four positive tests in total in that household, two of which were confirmed with genetic sequencing to be the P.1 variant, PA Media reports.

But officials are awaiting the results of sequencing on the outstanding two tests to see if they were infected by the Manaus strain.

PHE and NHS Test and Trace are contacting the passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318 travelling from Sao Paulo, through Zurich, and landing in London Heathrow on February 10.