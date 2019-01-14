The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed she was encouraged “to spy on the UK” by Iranian interrogators who visited her in prison.
Ministers are under pressure to increase efforts to secure the release of the British-Iranian mother detained in Tehran, as she prepares to begin a three-day hunger strike.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was to start an initial three-day fast on Monday in protest against being denied medical care in Iran’s Evin prison.
The 40-year-old, of Hampstead, north-west London, has been detained for more than 1,000 days, having been accused of spying, a charge she vehemently denies.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has long campaigned for her release, said she been refused medical attention for lumps in her breasts, neurological care for pains in her limbs and access to an external psychiatrist.
Ratcliffe said his wife had started the strike after Iranian Revolutionary Guard interrogators on December 29 tried to pressure her into becoming a spy for Iran.
“What really pushed her over the edge was they tried to make her become a spy for Iran against the UK,” he told a press conference on Monday.
Specifically, he said, they wanted her to spy on the Department for International Development and “she was told it would be safer for her and safer for her family afterwards if she agreed to do this”.
Ratcliffe added: “She was told to think about it and that they would return. She had been terrified ever since.”
Human rights charity Redress renewed calls for the government to end her “appalling” treatment by taking “immediate steps to secure her release”, including by granting her diplomatic protection.
The Foreign Office said Jeremy Hunt is considering whether to take this course of action, having discussed it with her husband.
Redress director Rupert Skilbeck said: ”“We are gravely concerned about the mental and physical impact that Nazanin’s prolonged and unjustified imprisonment is having on her.
“Any new denials of her right to medical care further worsen the ongoing serious violations of her human rights.
“The UK Government should assert Nazanin’s rights under international law to obtain reparation on her behalf - including her release.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation charity, was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on April 3 2016 and was sentenced to five years in jail.
She has been suffering mental and physical health complaints during her detention.
Ratcliffe said he would be meeting the foreign secretary on Monday afternoon to discuss the next steps.
The first wave of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s strike – alongside Iranian human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, who is also detained in Evin – was to last three days.
But she will consider extending it if her demands to see a doctor are not met.
Redress argues that her release should be secured by Britain granting her diplomatic protection, a process under international law that states can enact to obtain repatriation for an illegal act against one of their nationals.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “The foreign secretary has discussed this issue with Richard Ratcliffe, and is keen to take a decision as soon as possible.
“We continue to take action on all our consular cases in Iran in line with what we believe will produce the best outcomes in their cases.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation chief executive Monique Villa has said it is “extremely shocking” to see a “totally innocent” employee begin such a drastic protest.