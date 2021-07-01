BBC News Forced To Apologise For Bill Clinton Mix-Up During Report On Bill Cosby Prison Release

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was forced to apologise during Wednesday night’s programme after a reporter mistakenly referred to Bill Clinton in a report on Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

BBC reporter Michelle Fleury spoke live from Philadelphia following the news that a high court had thrown out Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, leading to his early release from prison.

However, during her report, Fleury mistakenly told viewers: “For the last two years this is where Bill Clinton has called home but tonight he will sleep in his own bed after the bombshell decision by Pennsylvania to overturn his conviction of sexual assault.”

At the end of the report, Edwards said back in the BBC News studio: “Just to clarify what was said there in Michelle’s introduction to the story, when she mistakenly said ‘Bill Clinton’ instead of ‘Bill Cosby’.”