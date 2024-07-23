Huw Edwards via Associated Press

Huw Edwards was the third-highest earner of the BBC’s on-air talent last year, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC published its annual report, which contains the salaries of its biggest earners.

While Gary Lineker topped the list for the seventh consecutive year, pulling in upwards of £1,350,000 in 2023, Radio 2 host Zoë Ball was in second place, earning around £950,000 last year for her daily breakfast show.

Third on the list was Edwards, despite him being out of action for most of the second half of the year due to the scandal that arose when it was revealed he had been accused of paying a young person to pose for sexually explicit photos.

He earned more than £475,000 in 2023, the highest pay packet he received from the BBC since 2019.

The BBC's London headquarters via Associated Press

After the scandal broke in July 2023, Edwards’ wife said in a public statement that the former BBC News anchor was receiving in-patient care for what she described as “serious mental health issues” following a “serious episode”.

Back in April, it was confirmed that Edwards had officially resigned from the BBC, with a spokesperson stating: “After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

Prior to his suspension, Edwards had been the highest-earning member of the on-air BBC News team, and was considered by many as the “face” of the broadcaster.