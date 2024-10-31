'I Don't Know Why You're Laughing': Tory Frontbencher Mocked For Accusing Labour Of Breaking Promises

Chris Philp says with a straight face:



"Let me turn to election promises & trust in politics. When we make promises to the public, it's important we keep them... I don't know why you're laughing.." pic.twitter.com/FvFQ7smHbH — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 31, 2024

A Tory frontbencher lost his cool in the House of Commons as he was mocked for accusing Labour of breaking their promises.

Chris Philp was mid-rant when opposition MPs began openly laughing at him, given the last Tory government’s dismal record when it came to keeping its pledges to the public.

Advertisement

Referring to yesterday’s Budget, the shadow Commons leader said: “Let me turn to election promises and trust in politics because when we make promises to the public, it’s important we keep them.”

As he was met by a wave of ironic laughter from the Labour benches, Philp replied: “I don’t know why you’re laughing - it’s your promises.”

He went on: “The party opposite said their plans did not require extra tax rises. Yesterday they announced £40 billion of extra tax rises.

“They said there would be no increase in National Insurance. Yesterday they announced a £25bn increase in National Insurance.”

Advertisement

Referring to Labour’s pre-election pledge not to raise taxes on “working people”, Philp said: “In the last couple of hours, the chancellor herself on the BBC has admitted that working people would be affected as a result of lower wages.”

He added: “The truth has finally come out. They’re going to tax more, they’re going to borrow more and they’re going to spend more and now we know who’s going to pay - working people are going to pay.”