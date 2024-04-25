I Just Found Out That Ringworm Isn't Actually A Worm. This Is What It Really Is

OGphoto via Getty Images

Not that I like to think about it often or even at-all, but I only just found out that ringworm isn’t actually a worm or, in fact, anything to do with worms whatsoever. Am I a bit of an eejit? Maybe.

However, I was surprised to learn that ringworm, athlete’s foot and jock itch are all basically the same thing — just different forms of fungi that interact with our bodies and impact our health. Very lovely stuff.

In a TikTok video, NHS GP Dr Karan Rajan shared the true facts of what ringworm is and how we can prevent catching it.

So, what actually is ringworm?

Dr Rajan explained that if you wake one day with a red, itchy bump on your body after working out in “salty human body juice”, you have likely found yourself with a case of ringworm.

He explained: “Ringworm is actually nothing to do with worms and is actually caused by a variety of different fungi that are very treatable and pretty preventable with basic hygiene measures.”

He said that this is highly contagious through either direct contact with an infected area on someone else’s skin or direct contact with a contaminated surface.

In quite the grim twist, this fungi has an incubation period, meaning you might not see symptoms for several days or even weeks after you’ve been infected.

Dr Rajan added: “In fact, someone you infect may show symptoms before you do.”

Additionally, not all ringworm infections look the same. The doctor shared images of a range of ringworm infections that ranged from one he dubbed “the flying saucer” to “the head hickey.”

Lovely.

How to stop ringworm spreading

The NHS recommends that if you think you have ringworm, first speak to a pharmacist for over the counter treatment and if it doesn’t improve, book an appointment with a GP.

To stop it spreading further you should: