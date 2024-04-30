I Tried Ryan Gosling's Trick For 'Creamier' Houmous, This Is How It Went

Ryan, Ryan, Ryan. I was unfamiliar with your game. I did not know that along with being an actor, singer, and one half of the best celebrity couple, you were also a foodie.

That’s right, in a recent interview, Ryan Gosling revealed that he is actually quite the foodie.

Speaking with IMDB, when asked about his “special skills” ahead of movie The Fall Guy release, Emily Blunt said: “He can bake a muffin like nobody’s business!”

Which is cool, well done, I guess. But it didn’t quite get me as excited as Ryan’s revelation: “I learned that if you put ice your houmous while you’re blending it instead of water, it gets a lot creamier.”

The clip has circled the internet because these two legends could hardly hold it together as Emily revealed that her special skill is playing cello which Ryan said “is a lot better than creamy houmous”, but I disagree, actually.

Cello, schmello, I need perfect houmous.

So, does Ryan Gosling’s houmous trick work?

At lunchtime today, I got to work on trying my usual houmous recipe which is the BBC Good Food one but with garlic granules instead of garlic cloves but, instead of prepping my usual 60ml of water, I grabbed a few ice cubes from my freezer instead.

These are relatively small cubes so I figured around three of them would be accurate.

Then, I got to work. I blended the chickpeas into a smooth paste and then popped my ice cubes in, one by one before adding tahini, garlic granules and some pepper because of course.

Now, before I show you the finished result, I used my favourite tiny plate to show you what my usual houmous looks like with the note that I don’t like houmous to be ENTIRELY creamy:

Apparently I was the BFG when I took this.

As you can see, it is very textured and honestly, I love this. I have no complaints about my usual approach and eat this around 2-3 times a week.

However, now that I’ve made houmous using Ryan’s trick, I’ll never turn back.

It’s just so much creamier. It came together very quickly, very easily and only required around a minute longer blitzing before it was completed.