Iain Lee has addressed a recent “car crash” radio broadcast, in which he reportedly branded one listener a “c***” and invited others to discuss which animals they would have sex with if they were forced to.

The comedian and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star presents a nightly show on talkRadio, and during Tuesday’s live broadcast, things took a strange turn, with Iain going off-topic while chatting to one listener, who phoned in to talk about Donald Trump’s recent UK visit.

“It’s a question we’ve asked before and I’m not afraid to repeat material,” Iain began. “If you had to have sex with an animal, what animal would you have sex with?”