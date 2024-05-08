Ian Gelder at the Olivier Awards in 2022 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Former Game Of Thrones actor Ian Gelder has died at the age of 74.

The British performer was best known to fans of the hit fantasy drama for playing Kevan Lannister in a string of episodes between 2011 and 2016.

On Tuesday evening, Ian’s husband Ben Daniels confirmed that the actor had died just months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

Advertisement

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Ben wrote on Instagram.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Ian Gelder in character as Kevan Lannister HBO

Remembering Ian as a “wonderful, wonderful actor” who touched “everyone who worked with him” with his “heart and light”, Ben added: “He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self-pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed.

Advertisement

“This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni.”

As well as his performance as Kevan Lannister, Ian appeared in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as Mr Dekker and the TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s Snatch as Norman Gordon.