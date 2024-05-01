Daniel Radcliffe 'Saddened' By JK Rowling's Stance On Transgender Issues

Daniel Radcliffe Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s continued stance on transgender issues “makes me really sad”.

In the years since, Rowling has repeatedly faced criticism for her views on issues relating to trans people, recently going as far as deliberately misgendering prominent transgender women.

When one of her followers (apparently using the account name @FarRightHooligan) claimed that Daniel and his co-star Emma Watson owed the Harry Potter creator a “very public apology” for having spoken out against her views on trans people, Rowling responded: “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

It’s worth noting that neither Daniel nor Emma had ever indicated that they were going to make an apology for their support of trans people.

JK Rowling Neil Mockford via Getty Images

During a new interview with The Atlantic, Daniel admitted that seeing Rowling’s views “makes me really sad, ultimately”.

“I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” he explained.

“Jo, obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Asked about her “save their apologies” comment, Daniel responded simply: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

In his initial statement, released via the LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity The Trevor Project, Daniel wrote: “I realise that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between JK Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Reflecting on his statement in 2022, Daniel insisted: “It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything.”

