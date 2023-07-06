Daniel Radcliffe Responds To Rumours That He’ll Appear In Harry Potter TV Series

Daniel Radcliffe ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t seem too worried about keeping the curtains closed on his Harry Potter days.

After the streamer Max recently announced it’s developing a series based on the popular fantasy novels, fans immediately began speculating that some of the main cast from the original live-action films might return to Hogwarts.

Advertisement

In a new interview with ComicBook, Radcliffe cleared up the rumours about whether he plans to step foot in his fictional alma mater again.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” the actor said.

Though Radcliffe confirmed he wouldn’t be wielding a wand anytime soon as the Boy Who Lived, the 33-year-old expressed his support for what’s ahead for the new adaptation.

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone Photo by Peter Mountain/WireImage

Advertisement

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” he added.

Radcliffe, who starred as the self-sacrificing hero Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, last appeared in the film series in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Back in April, Warner Bros. Discovery first announced its plans to create a decade-long series based on all seven of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy books about the young spell-casting wizard, sparking mixed reactions from Twitter users.

I don’t care why anyone says, I’m so excited for the new Harry Potter Show!! — Maria Flores, J.D. (@MissMaariaa) April 13, 2023

i have many problems with the max original harry potter show, the biggest probably being that harry potter sucks and we should stop wasting our time lmao — dan nicky your bobbies (@cryptidworthy) April 13, 2023

Advertisement

The Harry Potter reboot TV show is a bad idea.

I said what I said. — ⚓ Jessica ⚓ (@HooksPatronus) April 12, 2023

I am super excited for a Harry Potter tv series but no one will ever compare to Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith and Robbie Coltrane — Ella Parks (@EllaParks_) April 21, 2023

Though the series’ specific plot details remain under wraps, the CEO of HBO and Max Content, Casey Bloys, confirmed in May in a press release that the show “will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

A whole new cast will also reimagine and star in the iconic roles once held by Radcliffe, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

From Left: Young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson from "Harry Potter." Getty Images via Getty Images (Courtesy of Warner Bros./Newsmakers)

Advertisement

The streamer has promised that the show will be a “faithful adaptation” of the massively successful books, with Rowling serving as an executive producer for the series.

Rowling’s involvement in the series prompted a wave of backlash after fans called out the streamer for teaming up with the author following her controversial tweets about the transgender community.