Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The 1 Way He's Always Disappointing Harry Potter Fans

Daniel Radcliffe has confessed that there’s one thing about interactions with fans that often leaves them disappointed.

The 34-year-old actor, who bid farewell to his iconic role as Harry Potter more than a decade ago, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show that when he meets children who have recently watched the hit films, it frequently results in them realising he’s not quite Hogwarts-age anymore.

Daniel, who welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke in April this year, said that he spoils the magic for kids “on a regular basis” after they shout “it’s Harry!” at him in public.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry’,” Daniel joked. “They’re like, ’You’re old now! What happened?”

The conversation arose when Kelly recalled having to explain to her kids how she voiced a character in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls.

“It broke the wall. It was kind of intensely sad,” the singer explained.

“They saw me in this movie called UglyDolls, and they were like, ‘We don’t understand’. And I was like, ‘Well, you know, like Elsa [from Frozen]? She’s a real person.’ And they were like, ‘What?!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I felt like a horrible human. But it was going to happen sooner or later.”

Last week, Daniel announced details of a new documentary about his Harry Potter stunt double David Holmes, who suffered an on-set accident that left him paralysed.

In 2010, David broke his neck and suffered severe spinal injuries while performing a stunt for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One.

The documentary will revisit this period of the now-42-year-old’s life, before and after his accident, as well as his work with Daniel in the hit franchise.